Do This If The Price Goes Down After You Buy Something

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Say you're looking through the coupons in the paper and you spot a lower price on something you bought within the last week or two. You should try taking that into the store.

Nerd Wallet says Target, Kohl's, Macy's, Wal-Mart and Best Buy are a few stores that offer price adjustments. They all match if they lower the prices after purchase. But get this: Target will even offer price adjustments if you notice another store has it cheaper up to 14 days after you buy it.

If the store won't help you out, try your credit card company. Nerd Wallet says Discover card holds can get up to $500 back on certain items if you find a lower price within 90 days after you buy it. And "Citi Price Rewind" will search over 500 retailers online sites for 60 days after you buy something. If it finds a lower price on a registered product, you can get a refund up to $2,500 per year.

