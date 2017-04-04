Do You Travel With A CO Detector? Maybe You Should....

GREENSBORO, NC -- There are travel sizes of everything from toiletries to medicine to safety items. So, why not a carbon monoxide detector?

They make them, but they're expensive. I found a key chain version for $150 bucks. But here on the right is a battery operated, no installation needed detector for $15. It's about the size of a wallet.

2WTK talked to a Greensboro Assistant Fire Chief who says it might be worth it to you to travel with it. Just this week, a teenager died and more than a dozen other kids were sickened by carbon monoxide. They were swimming in an enclosed hotel pool in Michigan. The heater malfunctioned, sending the deadly gas into the room.



Michigan does require carbon monoxide detectors near potential source points in hotels ---but only in hotels built after 2009. These states (at last count 13) including North Carolina all have some sort of requirement of carbon monoxide detectors in hotels and motels But like Michigan, they may have hotels grandfathered in that don't need to comply.



And the requirements aren't for every room, as in the room your family is sleeping in won't have a detector.

So, maybe taking that detector in your luggage doesn't seem so odd, especially when you hear the recent Michigan story and you remember the Boone story. Three people died in a Boone hotel

in 2013. Investigators confirm the hotel pool heater's exhaust pipe was damaged and leaking lethal levels of carbon monoxide.

