Don't Assume Your Homeowners Association Will Provide Plowing

If you live in the city limits, chances are, your Homeowners Association doesn't cover snow removal. Why pay for something the city is eventually going to do anyway?

But you're paying the HOA fees so you should look now to see what you're paying for. Some agreements include snow maintenance, road maintenance and landscaping. Problem is, most HOA agreements aren't very specific.

For example, the snow maintenance could mean the area gets plowed once. It could mean the plow only comes out if it's half a foot of snow. It's worth looking at the fine print before the snow falls.

If you're thinking of looking for your own snow removal, 2 Wants to Know has a few things to keep in mind.

First, make sure the business is insured for snow removal, and get their license number. A lot of landscaping and mechanic shops do snow removal on the side.

Usually, you would contract with a company during summer, not now. But if you get lucky enough to find someone for this storm or the next one, expect to pay.

We called Brightview Landscaping. They said expect to shovel out $150 an hour for a truck to plow and $55 an hour for someone to shovel the sidewalks.

