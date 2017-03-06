Don't Brush Your Teeth Too Hard

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Monday was National Dentist's Day.
2 Wants To Know did some Fact Or Fiction when it comes to taking care of your teeth.
Fact: You need to replace your tooth brush every three months. When the bristles get old and frayed, they don't hit the right parts of your teeth.
Fact Or Fiction: A good tooth brushing lasts about 1 minute.
Fiction: The recommended brushing time is 2 minutes.
another thing to remember: Don't grip the brush and scrub your teeth. That could do more damage to your gums. Brush your teeth gently.
