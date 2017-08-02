Don't Fall For The Alarm Scam

SACRAMENTO,CA – It's not uncommon for alarm companies to go door-to-door trying to get new customers.

However, the Better Business Bureau says some salesman are making fake claims and trick people into switching alarm companies.

Veteran Bill McCullough says a salesman came to his front door claiming his company was taking over for his current alarm company and he’d get all new equipment.

“He told me a lie,” McCullough said.

He later learned he was tricked into signing a contract with a different alarm company and was now facing two monthly bills.

Linda Leduff says the salesman at her door promised to get her out of her current alarm contract with better cheaper service.

But she also ended up with two monthly bills.

“I was thinking somebody made a mistake here, didn’t do what they’re supposed to do,” she said.

The BBB says seniors are a common target because they’re more likely to be home and answer their door.

“It’s just absolutely heartbreaking,” said Danielle Spang with the BBB. “That’s very low and it’s very sad to target the elderly community simply because you think they are going to be a victim.”

“These companies have to be very truthful with us,” McCullough added.

Both Bill and Linda eventually got out of their contracts.

Experts say be leery of anyone that comes to your home claiming your alarm company is out of business or they offer a deal that’s only good for one day.

