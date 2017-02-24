Don't Fall For This Scam Using The National Guard's Name

File (Photo: AP)

(WLTX) -- There is another scam going around where criminals are posing as members of a non-profit organization soliciting money for the National Guard.

Officials from the military group say the scammers are using a number that is not registered through with a recorded message to collect donations. Officials also say criminals are posing as service members saying they are deployed and need your financial help to return home.

If you have encountered this scam, you are encouraged to report it to your local law enforcement and share the information with your family and friends.

If you are questioning the legitimacy of an organization accepting charity donations, visit the Federal Trade website for what you need to know advice on charity scams.

