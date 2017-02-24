Don't Fall For Zeus Computer Scheme

GREENSBORO, N.C. - I'm on computer at work. All. The. Time. And that's when the warning popped up...again on my work computer. It said: "Windows defender alert: Zeus virus detected in your computer!!"

That second piece of punctuation really gets going - sounds serious. Especially when you read: "This virus is well know for complete identity and credit card theft. Call technical support immediately." Oh this is going to be good.

Within 1 minute of being on the phone, they're asking to take control of my computer to "help me get rid of the virus." It's a new form of an old scheme 2 Wants To Know has warned you about before.

"Always remember anytime you hand over remote access to your computer - you're opening yourself up to identify theft and possible financial loss," said Caitlin Vancas with the Better Business Bureau.

After the person on the other end of the line hung up on me, I brought in our own computer magician - WFMY News 2's IT expert Kevin Lipford. He says the Zeus virus is real but this warning is NOT.

"It looks like you have a popup showing up on your screen and it wants you to put in your user name and password. If I look down here across the bottom, I don't have anything that's actually popped up. All I have is this Firefox window open. I don't have anything for that separate box," he said. "So I know that is not something I want to click on. The easiest thing to do is control alt delete. Click on task manager and end it. If I have anti-virus on the computer, run a scan. It never hurts."

And remember just like the Greek God, the Zeus Virus on your computer warning is a myth.

(© 2017 WFMY)