Don't Feel Pressured To Open A Store Credit Card

Back to school shopping can take a big bite out of your budget, so when stores offer a deep

discount for opening a new credit card, it may be hard to resist. The folks at Consumer Reports

did their homework and say in many ways, these cards fail to make the grade.



Consumer Reports says store credit cards rarely rise to the head of the class. For one thing, the

interest rate is often much higher. On average about 24% -- well above the national average for

credit cards in general, which is around 15%.



Applying for any new card can also temporarily lower your credit score. Every time an inquiry

is made on your credit card account it hurts it a little bit and while it may not seem like that

much it could be the difference between a good credit score and a bad credit score.



If you DO open an account, don’t shut it down immediately because THAT has a negative

impact on your credit score as well. The best thing to do is put the card away and don’t use it.



If you are looking to build your credit, store cards -- which can be easier to get approved -- could

be a good way to get your foot in the door. And if you shop at the store often, having the card

could unlock special discounts or earn points. But remember, with the high interest rate, it’s

especially important to pay your bill in IN FULL... Because if you don’t it’s going to undermine

the whole purpose of getting the card in the first place.



And word to the wise, make sure you always pay that store credit card on time. If you only use

it once or twice a year, it can be very easy to forget the due date.

