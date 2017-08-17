Don't Get Fooled! How To Spot Fake Videos!

By now you've heard of fake news. Companies like Facebook are rolling out new features to help you identify it and report it. But now there are fake videos.

But 2 Wants to Know doesn't want you to get fooled! So here are some tips on how to spot a fake video found on The Verge.

Google the topic. One search will show you whether it's been talked about - or if there are other sources. If you can't find it anywhere else, it's probably fake. Get up close and personal. Look at the video closely for inconsistencies, like shadows or reflections. Scambusters.org says, beware of video with poor lighting or blurry images. And look at proportions. If one object is a lot bigger than others, it might be fake.

© 2017 WFMY-TV