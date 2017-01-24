Don't Let Your Grandparents Fall For This Scam

Call center bring jobs to South Carolina. (Photo: WCNC)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Pat Koegl has nine grandchildren and a special bond with each of them. So when the call came saying: "Hello Grandma," she fired back:

“I don't think I'm your grandmother,” Koegl said. “My grandson's don't call me Grandma, they call me Oma."

Right away she dialed in on what this call really was.

“This is a serious scam,” she said.

And something she had heard about before right here on WFMY News 2. Scammers call pretending to be your grandchildren, saying they are in trouble and need money. Koegl began to ask questions to see if her theory was right.

“I said wait just a minute, before we go any further who are your parents. When I asked him that there was dead silence, and then he said a very unpleasant exploitive,” Koegl said. “And he hung up.”

Because the warning from TV helped her, she wanted to share this story to keep spreading the word.

“People need to think about this before it happens to them,” Koegl said. “Really pay attention to this and realize that when they get a hello grandma, they best perk up their ears and think this may not be my grandchild.”

