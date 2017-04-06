Don't Put Your Feet On The Dash

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- When you're driving in you're car, your seatbelt strap should be over your shoulder not under your arm.

It's not safe to wear it under your arm. Just like it's not safe for your passenger to drive with their feet up on the dash. The Insurance Institute For Highway Safety reports airbags can deploy up to 200 miles per hour.

So if a car hits you, that doesn't give your passenger much time to get their legs down before the airbag deploys. While the airbag is meant to protect you, it could hurt you if your legs are on the dash. A volunteer fire department in Vermont said when the bag deploys it will force the person's knees into their face which could crush their skull.

So rule of thumb? Keep your feet on the floor.

