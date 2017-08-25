Don't Wait For A Weather Emergency, Plan Now

A big snowstorm is coming. Make sure you have items ready in your home and your car. (Photo: WFMY News 2)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Whether it’s a hurricane, a winter storm or just a random power outages, being prepared is smart.



Sometimes it can be overwhelming, but you can start with a few basics.



While you are grocery shopping, pick up a case of water. Find the flashlight in your garage and buy new batteries for it.



The American Red Cross, also recommends have enough food to last your family two weeks.

You can find a complete list of items to put in your emergency kit, here.

