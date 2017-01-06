Snowy roads aren't a reason to skip work if your boss says you have to show up. (Photo: WFMY News 2)

Now that the snowfall has started it is only a matter of time before many of the roads in the area are covered, making driving conditions far less than favorable.

So we asked the question what exactly is the trick to driving in snow safely?

We found a Colorado Patrolman who put it simply but may have put it best:

"The secret of how to drive in snow, slow down"

Its actually that simple. Driving at lower speeds decreases the odds of your car losing traction on the roads. You also want to make sure you have a good amount of air in your tires as well as a minimum of a half a tank of gas.

But speed is still the biggest factor. Be sure to accelerate and decelerate slowly. Allow at least eight seconds to ten seconds of distance between you and the car ahead.

