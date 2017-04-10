Duke Energy Scheme Reported In Kernersville

Duke Energy (Photo: WFMY)

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- Schemers are banking on the fact that you want your lights to stay on to get your money. The Duke Energy scheme is going around again.

The Town Of Kernersville posted an alert about it on its Facebook page Friday.

One of its citizens reported getting a phone call from someone pretending to be with Duke Energy. The phone number they're using is 866-226-9759. The schemer told the person that their payment was not applied and their services were going to be disconnected if they didn't pay up.

The town talked to Duke Energy who says it's not real.

"Modern scam artists use increasingly sophisticated and intimidating tactics. The only way to protect yourself is to be vigilant, stay informed and guard your personal information." Duke told Kernersville.

That means don't just give your personal information to anybody over the phone. If you feel like something isn't right, hang up. Then call the phone number printed on your bill to report it or clear up any confusion. (800)777-9898.

Most of the time, schemers want you to pay on a prepaid debit card. Duke energy will never ask for that form of payment. The company also wants you to report it to the police.

