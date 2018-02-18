Earn Thousands A Year With Class Action Lawsuits

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Scott Hardy signs up for one to two class action lawsuits every week.

"I've received thousands and thousands of dollars over the years," he said.

And he's made it easy for you to find lawsuits to join on his website TopClassActions.com.

"We post now about 125 to 150 articles per week," he said.

Many of them do not require you to show proof of purchase of the item the suit is about. But:

"Take the effort depending on the settlement because it can make a huge difference in how much you get," he said. "I've had another viewer that brought in $4,500 in one year."

And proof of purchase doesn't have to be a receipt showing the item. Take for example a suit about tainted dog food.

"When they are looking for proof of purchase, they are looking for proof that you probably bought it. So he just sent them debit card receipts from Petco," he said.

Okay, but does a class action lawsuit mean you must be part of a trail and could lose the case? No – not according to Attorney David Daggett.

"So if you get a notice that there is a class action the legal vetting process has already occurred. It is probably creditable and viable," Daggett said.

But he warns that some class action notices might be just scammers looking to get your information.

"Real class action, it will say where the case is pending, what court it's pending on. In today's world, those numbers are very easy to look up. Give a call and say is this a credible lawsuit," Daggett said.

If it is credible, fill out the paperwork! Most lawsuits take less than five minutes to sign up and about six months or more to get your money.

© 2018 WFMY-TV