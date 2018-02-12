eBay Selling Big Discounts With Coupons

062810-clipping_coupons (Photo: WCNC)

Have you ever thought about purchasing coupons on websites such as eBay? Believe it or not, there are some shoppers that swear by it and suggest you even give it a try.

NBC Charlotte started looking into the idea and found out exactly what hoopla is all about.

Sometimes shoppers will receive coupons in their email inbox but have no intentions of ever using them. However, instead of just hitting delete some people are re-posting those coupons for sale online in hopes of making even a few dollars.

“I had no clue,” said online shopper Bill Diehl about the idea of buying coupons online.

We explained to him a few clicks on the keyboard for a store and coupon in eBay will net dozens of coupons for sale.

Some go for a few bucks and could save you 10% on a purchase or even $40.00 off or more of a larger purchase. Stores like Lowe’s, Home Depot and Walmart are all on there.

“So you could theoretically get 10% off washer and dryer and pay two bucks for it,” said Diehl.

It may sound like a scam -- but do these coupons really work? The answer is yes if you do your homework.

Diehl said when looking for someone to buy from, make sure they have positive reviews and feedback.

“This guy has 98% positive feedback. So this obviously legit.”

If you're still on the fence, eBay offers your money back if you don't get what you pay for. But will these work in the store?

Well, you know how coupons work, if they aren't expired, the clerk normally just scans it right through.

