Ewww: How Your Cookout Got Everyone Sick

The FDA says home picnics, group get together and cookouts in the summer are common for food poisoning because we leave our food out too long.



Here are the rules:

Cold Food. Once you've served the food, it shouldn't sit out for longer than 2 hours or just an hour if the outdoor temperature is above 90.

Hot food. Like that fried chicken or those hotdogs that we often eat cold. Don’t let it sit out for more than 2 hours or just an hour if above 90.

