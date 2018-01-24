Facebook Lives Aren't Always Live

GREENSBORO, N.C. - If you see a video is live on Facebook, don't trust that it's actually live. This all came up when a viewer asked 2 Wants To Know to verify if a Facebook live video from Nature was real or fake. It clearly looks fake, but the live factor makes you do a double take.

So we wanted to see how easy it is to fake a live video. It's as easy as downloading a free computer program. We first recorded a video. Then we uploaded the recorded content to the computer program. You can link to your Facebook page through what's called a stream key. Then you just have to press play. The red live bug comes up, and you have a video that looks like but it's not.

The best example of this is when Mashable says 14 million people watched a Facebook live of a weather storm that had been heavily manipulated and prerecorded. Facebook is cracking down on the Fake posts. Saying it will limit people who repeatedly publish fake live videos.

