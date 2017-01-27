Facebook Pic. Getty Images (Photo: Getty Images, Custom)

Facebook users who are concerned about security got some good news, as the social network platform announced a new security key. The security key resembles a USB drive. It inserts into your desktop or laptop computer.

The device costs between $15 and $20. Experts say this type of hardware key is a more secure option that receiving a text message that has a code that you have to enter. The security key is compatible with desktop computers, laptops, and some cell phone versions as well.

Fortune found that the only person who has the key can log onto the account. Therefore, after you buy the security key you need to follow a few steps. Log onto Facebook, then go to the settings tab, and then click on security. There you will see an option for security keys.

(© 2017 WFMY)