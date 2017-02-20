Computer keyboard (Photo: Getty Images)

Mobile, Alabama -- A scheme that’s resurfacing on Facebook. One post making its rounds warns that Facebook might not be free much longer. But, if you share the post, then you'll be exempt from any charges.

“And this is like a lot of scams we see, it’s an old scam, it dates back to 2009. It wasn’t true then and it’s not true now,” says Sgt. Joe Mahoney with the Mobile County Sherriff’s Office.

Sharing some posts can make you vulnerable to schemers.

“Have you ever shared a post? And you see where people like or react to it. You can click on that person and go to their information,” says Kristina Barrett with the Computer Crew.

It’s that information we so willingly put on our Facebook profiles that brings us one step closer to the scammers.

“It can give them ammunition for other scams, it can give them direct access to you,” says Barrett.

“It gives scammers an opportunity to grab that information and pose as you,” says Mahoney.

Only share posts only from reliable sources and limit the amount of personal information you put on Facebook like your full birthday, phone number and address. And remember, Facebook will never charge you.

