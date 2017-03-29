FACT CHECK: Would Religious Freedom Law Keep Sports Away?

(Photo: USA Today)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – In all the talk about the repeal of HB2, lots of lawmakers are using the term “Religious Freedom Restoration Act” - or RFRA. The act protects the right of a person or business to follow their religious beliefs. For example a business can refuse service to someone if they have a religious objection. Critics say that legalizes discrimination. A statement from Governor Cooper released a statement: "any compromise must work to end discrimination, repair our reputation, and bring back jobs and sports, and a RFRA is proven to do just the opposite." 2 Wants To Know is that true?

The National Conference of State Legislatures says 21 states have RFRAs now. Including Arizona where the final four and championship games are. Tennessee where UNC just played. And even South Carolina where the NCAA moved the games that were supposed to be in Greensboro. So it doesn't appear that a RFRA would keep away the big sporting events. But history has taught us it has to be carefully worded.

Back in 2015 the NCAA raised concern about Indiana passing a RFRA. The NCAA said the religious freedom law "raises concerns about future events." So Indiana state lawmakers decided to re-write the law to grant new protections from discrimination for lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgender people.

The way North Carolina republicans talked about their RFRA at the news conference yesterday - it would be written more like the first version of Indiana's law: only protecting from discrimination for categories protected by the federal government already which do not included, lesbian, gay, bi-sexual or trans gender people.

So yes, the Governor is right when he says RFRAs could keep sports away but it depends on how it's written.

