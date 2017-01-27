FDA Warns Parents: Stop Using Hyland's Teething Tablets

Source: Hyland's

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTHV) - The United States Food and Drug Administration tweeted out on Friday urging parents to discontinue the use of a homeopathic teething tablet that is produced by Hyland's.

Laboratory analysis by the FDA found that the teething tablets had "inconsistent amounts of belladonna" which sometimes even exceeded the amount purported on the labeling.

"The body's response to belladonna in children under two years of age is unpredictable and puts them at unnecessary risk," said Janet Woodcock, M.D., director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. "We recommend that parents and caregivers not give these homeopathic teething tables to children and seek advice from their health care professional for safe alternatives."

If your child experiences seizures, difficulty breathing, lethargy, excessive sleepiness, muscle weakness, skin flushing, constipation, difficulty urinating, or agitation after using this product, the FDA suggests you seek medical care as soon as possible.

The manufacturer, Standard Homeopathic Company, was contacted by the FDA to issue a recall, but the company has not recalled the product at the time of this writing.

FDA contacted the manufacturer of Hyland’s homeopathic teething products. At this time, the company has not agreed to conduct a recall. — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) January 27, 2017

The FDA also would like consumers and health care professionals to submit reports of the adverse effects at the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program. You can either can complete the report online or download the form and submit it via fax at 1-800-FDA-0178.

