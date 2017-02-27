Filing For Separation? You Don't Have To

Divorce law's complexity gained notoriety in 1940s North Carolina. (Photo: NC Culture, Custom)

GREENSBORO, NC -- You hear the stats all the time, half of marriages end in divorce. In North Carolina, the last government report shows 30,816 divorces in 2015.

Manisha Patel with Ward Black Law is clearing up some common misconceptions about divorce and separation.

Let's start with the words, "filing for separation."

You don't literally need to file paperwork to be separated. You need to live in two separate addresses for a year and you have to have the intent of no longer being in the marriage.You can file for divorce one year and one day after the separation time.

What do you do if your spouse won't return calls or you can't find them to sign the divorce papers? If this is a no contest divorce and you can file this paperwork and you have the option of serving notice. You can send the divorce filing by way of sheriff, that's $30, by certified mail, that's less than $7 dollars or by Fed-ex or even by putting a notice in the paper.

These are some of the most common questions people have about divorce and separation, but you might have other questions that only a lawyer can really answer.

