Financial Planning VS. Retirement Planning

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- What do you do when you want to know something? You Google it, of course. Retirement planning versus financial planning is a common search.



So what's the difference?



“Retirement planning is more focused on retirement income,” Certified Financial Planner Matt Logan said.

Basically, that means knowing when to take social security and making sure you have the assets you need during retirement.



But financial planning is encompasses a lot more.



It’s looking at cash management, risk management, with life insurance or disability coverage, and health insurance.

Logan added its making sure you have all the pieces in place, like your budget and cash reserve. Financial planning can cover retirement, but usually retirement planning doesn’t cover the big picture of your finances.



He said don’t be afraid to ask questions to make sure you’re hiring someone for what you really need.



