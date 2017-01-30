Finding The $10 OFF Uber Code On The Tostitos Bag

GREENSBORO, NC -- The Tostitos Party Safe bag ad is everywhere. The bag promises to have a battery operatred breathalyzer attached which will be able to tell you if you have had too much to drink and need to call an Uber.

Problem is, you can't get the bag. They're prototypes and not made for the general public..But what you can do is get $10 off your Uber ride on Super Bowl Sunday.



Tostitos says they have 25,000 Uber coupon codes up for grabs. Here is how you cash in:

There are 13 different kinds of Tostitos that are linked to the Uber coupon code: Tostitos Scoops 10.0 oz. & 14.5 oz., Tostitos Original 13.0 oz. & 18.0 oz., Tostitos Bite Sized Rounds 13.0 oz. & 18.0 oz., Tostitos Hint of Lime 13.0 oz. & 18.0 oz., Tostitos Multigrain Scoops 10.0 oz., Tostitos Cantina Thin & Crispy 9.0 oz. & 15.0 oz., Tostitos Cantina Traditional 12.0 oz. & 20.0 oz., Tostitos Crispy Rounds 13.0 oz., Tostitos Multigrain Original 9.0 oz., Tostitos Cantina Chipotle Thins 9.0 oz., Tostitos Yellow Corn Homestyle 12.5 oz., Tostitos Hint of Jalapeno 13.0 oz, and Tostitos Salsa Verde 3.125 oz.

Once you get the bag, you find the last 5 digits on the bar code and you type in those digits in the Uber app under PROMOTIONS. The $10 discount is only good for Super Bowl Sunday. You can only use one code at a time.

(© 2017 WFMY)