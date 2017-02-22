Food Stamps Resubmitted Due To Glitch

NORTH CAROLINA -- 2 Wants To Know took several phone calls this week from people who didn't have money on their government assistance EBT cards.

For a few hours, 57,000 households had no money to buy food. Guilford County DSS told 2 Wants To Know the state program re-transmitted the benefits and they were reissued by Tuesday morning. If this happened to you, it should be working now.

It's been a while since there's been reported glitches with the software or the system. However, in 2013 and 2014, 2 Wants To Know did a lot of stories about it.

At one point North Carolina was the fifth worst state for timeliness in processing benefit applications. 8,000 food stamp cases were backlogged and people couldn't get their benefits to get food for months. Part of the problem was workforce but a big part of the problem was a new software system called NC FAST. Fortunately this time around, the computer glitch was figured out in less than 12 hours.

