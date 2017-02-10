Capitol hill building at night illuminated with light, Washington DC. (Photo: rabbit75_ist, Songquan Deng)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – More people than ever before are trying to call their lawmakers to weigh in on big decisions. A Senator from Hawaii tweeted: "The last few days have been the "BUSIEST IN CAPITOL SWITCHBOARD HISTORY. By almost double.” So how do you make your voice stand out?

2 Wants To Know found a way to help you break through with your cell phone. Instead of making a call, you're actually going to load a FREE app. Countable lets you pick the issues you care about. Then you can set up alerts when something big is about to happen like a vote is expected soon. Here's the cool part that helps your voice be heard: When you get one of those alerts, it shows you who your representatives are. If click on them, you can Facebook them, tweet them, call them or, the coolest of all, send them a video message.

The people at Countable say people have had a lot of success swaying lawmakers by following a pretty simple formula for a good video message.

“We hear back from politicians on a regular basis of ones they've heard that they really and the ones they really like. And the ones that they remember. And we see those videos getting sent around inside of offices and being played 70 or 100 times because they are very emotional,” said Countable’s Alexander Kouts.

So here's what you should do for a good video:

Keep it short - 30 seconds.

Tell where you're from.

Say your name.

Give an emotional story about how something impacts you personally -- instead of just what you would like to be seen done.

You can download Countable for free in the app store or Google Play.

