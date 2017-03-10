WFMY
Free E-Cycle And Shred Event In Guilford County

2 Wants To Know , WFMY 4:43 PM. EST March 10, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's that time of year, spring cleaning! Get rid of all the stuff you just don't use any more like printers, coffee pots and TVs.

Saturday there is a free e-cycle event for Guilford County residents. It's at the Pleasant Garden Town Hall from 8am-2pm.

Anything with a plug can be dropped off. 

You can also bring 5 boxes of documents to shred. This means old credit card bills, canceled checks that are more than a year old and anything with your social security on it. 

You should keep your tax returns but shred all the receipts and paperwork for returns at least 3 years old. 

 

