Free Tool Finds Best Coupon Codes

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Tired to Goggling to find coupon codes and half the time they don’t work? There’s a free software plugin to help you with that. Honey adds onto your web browser like Chrome, Firefox or Safari. It's really easy to download with just a few clicks. And then it does all the dirty work of finding the best deals for you.

Whenever you log on to store's website, say J Crew Factory - honey pops up in the top right of your screen. It tells you all the coupon codes out there for that store right now and when they last worked. Like a code "good deal" for 20 percent off a purchase of 100 bucks or more. Sounds perfect for a new suit jacket. Add the item to your cart like normal then Honey lights up again. Press the button saying "apply coupons," and it tries all the codes to find you the best deal. This jacket started off being $175 dollars but watch the price drop. With Honey it's only $140, saving $35. It also saved $4 off sheets from Target. And more than $80 off a dining room table from World Market.

Honey says it makes its money by sometimes charging the store a commission if you use one of their coupon codes. But for you it's free. And they promise not to sell your personal information off.

