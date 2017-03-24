WFMY
Close

Free Up Space On Your Phone: FREE Photo Storage

Store All Your Pictures For Free

Tanya Rivera, WFMY 6:31 PM. EDT March 24, 2017

USA TODAY -- Pictures and videos are the biggest space hoggers on our phones and tablets. Sure, you can buy space to hold your pictures, but there are other FREE options you might not have thought of.

Google photos lets you upload unlimited videos and pictures up to a certain quality. The iCloud is very similar but it's not unlimited. Apple only offers 5 gigabytes for free. After that it'll cost ya.

If you're an Amazon prime customer, you can get unlimited photo storage too. It's part of your yearly subscription.
The app automatically backs up the pictures for you. When it comes to videos you only get 10 free gigabytes.

 

© 2017 USATODAY.COM

WFMY

Guilford County Schools: New Plan To Gain And Retain Teachers

WFMY

Foxx's Bill Lets Employer See Your Genetic Testing

WFMY

NC Bra Store For Cancer Patients Accused Of Committing $12M In Medicaid Fraud

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories