Free Up Space On Your Phone: FREE Photo Storage

USA TODAY -- Pictures and videos are the biggest space hoggers on our phones and tablets. Sure, you can buy space to hold your pictures, but there are other FREE options you might not have thought of.

Google photos lets you upload unlimited videos and pictures up to a certain quality. The iCloud is very similar but it's not unlimited. Apple only offers 5 gigabytes for free. After that it'll cost ya.

If you're an Amazon prime customer, you can get unlimited photo storage too. It's part of your yearly subscription.

The app automatically backs up the pictures for you. When it comes to videos you only get 10 free gigabytes.

