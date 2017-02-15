Friend Steals Thousands Of Dollars

A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

Norfolk, VA -- A family friend promised to help veteran Carol Jackson with her finances. So she thought she was in good hands.

However, the woman's daughter, Ruth Snow, went home to Virginia to help her mom after surgery. She realized someone stole thousands of dollars from her.

In one trip to the bank, Snow saw there was a co-signer on her mom's account. His name was Kent Hildebrand. Hildebrand and Jackson met at the VA hospital.

"He convinced her that he could do all of her finances online and make her life much easier," U.S. Postal Inspector Keith Moore said. "She trusted him and gave him the ability to do all of her finances for her."

Moore said Hildebrand took advantage of the fact Jackson has dementia.

"He learned that she received a pretty substantial amount of survivor’s benefits and army veteran benefits," Moore said. "Once he learned that he became obsessed with obtaining those funds."

But that was just the beginning. Snow started looking through papers and realized the fraud was even deeper. Hildebrand's name was on her mom's life insurance policy as a beneficiary.

In all, he stole more than $200,000. Jackson's family brought evidence to police. After his 6th month sentence he will be on house arrest.

