Gas Prices On The Rise In The Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C -- You drive up to the gas station and the sign says it'll cost you about $2.24 per gallon.

Not too bad right? Well let's take trip down memory lane. AAA says a year ago -- the average in the Triad was just 1 dollar and 93 cents. That's about a 30 cent increase.

It's a trend happening nationwide and it's only going to get worse.

"This year we could be looking at another 20 to 40 cents from where we stand today," Patrick Dehaan with GasBuddy Said.

But why?

It's almost Memorial Day and the start to the busy summer driving season. Prices always go up around this time of year but this year the rise is fueled by more than just that. More people are driving and oil prices are rising too.

There's not much you can do about the price hike but you can find the gas station with the cheapest gas in your area.

