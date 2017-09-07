GasBuddy app: NC Drivers Can Check Gas Stations Near Them

An out of service gas pump is seen during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on August 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

The popular gas-tracking service GasBuddy has turned on several features to help people find gas in advance of Hurricane Irma.

The app or tracking website at tracker.gasbuddy.com can be used to search for stations that have gas or not or whether it has power.

Because GasBuddy largely is a crowd sourced service, it relies on users on the ground to provide their own reports for the most up-to-date information.

