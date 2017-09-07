GasBuddy app: NC Drivers Can Check Gas Stations Near Them

The popular gas-tracking service GasBuddy has turned on several features to help people find gas in advance of Hurricane Irma.
The app or tracking website at tracker.gasbuddy.com can be used to search for stations that have gas or not or whether it has power.
Follow Us on Facebook page and Twitter for more stories
Because GasBuddy largely is a crowd sourced service, it relies on users on the ground to provide their own reports for the most up-to-date information.
Track the tropics: Download the WFMY News 2 App
More: CHECKLIST: Your hurricane season supply kit
Photos: Hurricane Irma damage and destruction
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs