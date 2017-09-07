WFMY
GasBuddy app: NC Drivers Can Check Gas Stations Near Them

Lates Hurricane Irma Track

WTSP 8:18 PM. EDT September 07, 2017

The popular gas-tracking service GasBuddy has turned on several features to help people find gas in advance of Hurricane Irma.

The app or tracking website at tracker.gasbuddy.com can be used to search for stations that have gas or not or whether it has power.

Because GasBuddy largely is a crowd sourced service, it relies on users on the ground to provide their own reports for the most up-to-date information.

