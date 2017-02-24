Germs Lurking Around Your Kitchen

Photo Courtesy: PixShark (Photo: Photo Courtesy: PixShark)

The recent flu cases got people at WFMY News 2 confessing what we do to stay healthy. Some employees wipe down the microwave in the break room before touching it. The same goes for the vending machine. The last thing you want is a snack with a side of norovirus.

There are two home spots that really got us talking. First, the coffee pot. Most people clean in the inside but never clean the handle with soap. Then there are utensils. You wash all the food off but are you washing the handle, where you hands were all over?

Don't forget to look up. The Maids told 2 Wants To Know, the ceiling fan isn't just dusty, it holds the germs that you coughed and sneezed into the air. The knobs on the stove often get left out of the wipe-down too.

One last thing to mention, your child's backpack. What goes around at school, comes home with them. Put the backpack in a pillowcase tie it up and put the backpack in the washer on the gentle cycle. then air dry it.

