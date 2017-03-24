Get Out Of My Space Before I Scream

Large crowd of people (Photo: Thinkstock)

Imagine you’re at a movie theater. You're all settled in for the matinee. No one's there so you have the theater all to yourself. And suddenly, someone sits right beside you. And you’re wondering why this person chose to creep into your space.

There are social rules for keeping a certain distance between people. In fact, Edward Hall, an anthropologist, identified 4 types of proxemics or personal space in the 1960's. Let me share three most common types that you encounter daily.

1) Intimate space: up to 1 ½ ft. (romantic partners, close friends)

2) Personal space – 1 ½ ft to 4 ft. (friends/co-workers/family)

3) Social space -4 to 12 ft. (people you don’t know/acquaintances)

Keep in mind, that there will be fluctuations in personal space depending on the way you feel in the moment (happy, sad, angry) as well as culture influences and context. Let me give you an example of context, on a crowded bus, restaurants with tables side by side, you’re more likely to accept personal crowding vs. in an empty movie theater where there are empty seats everywhere.

So knowing this. Why do people invade space? Lack of people skills. You tend to use your own barometer of comfort and assume that others feel the same way. And this isn’t the case. If you don’t know someone, it’s better to respect personal space. Leave a sit in between you instead of sitting right beside the person. Leave about 4 feet between you.

Here are four ways to handle when someone invades your space.

1) Put something in between you

2) Ask them to give you space

3) Move you if you can

4) Ignore them completely



How do you handle people who crowd your space?

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/corporate trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

