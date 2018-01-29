Get Rid of Telemarketers Once and For All

Phones Companies want to cut the cord on landlines, Des Moines Register (Photo: WFMY)

Sick and tired of those pestering sales calls? Get on the Do Not Call Registration.

Once you sign up, the registration does not expire. You'll never have to re-register.

Right now, the FTC says someone is posing as an FTC worker, sending out fake emails telling people their registration is expiring. The only time the FTC removes a phone number is when it's disconnected, reassigned or if you ask to have your phone number taken off the list. Otherwise, it's on there forever.

Registering your home or cell phone number on the Registry is free. Keep in mind, the registry only covers sales calls.

Companies you do business with, that already have your phone number, can still call you.

If you keep getting unwanted sales calls, log the date and time in case you decide to make a formal complaint.

