Get Your Tax Refund....For FREE!

GREENSBORO, NC -- 2 Wants To Know likes numbers. For instance, last year 83% of taxpayers got a refund. This year, the IRS estimates 70% of taxpayers will get a refund. The percentages are down, but still, the majority of taxpayers don't have to pay Uncle Sam. And not only that, but there's a good chance you qualify for FREE tax help to get that refund.

FREE FILE:

If you make less than $62,000 a year, you qualify for the IRS's free file program. You get to use name brand tax filing software ---for free--- to help you electronically file your federal tax return.

FREE IN-PERSON TAX HELP:

If you make less than $54,000 a year you probably qualify for free in-person tax help through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Programs. These programs are staffed with IRS-certified volunteers who will help you file and get the refund you deserve.

Call for locations near you: 1-800-906-9887

To find the location nearest you by looking online, just click the above link and put in your zip code.



