Getting Answers After Rockingham County Schools Malware Attack

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- Rockingham County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rodney Shotwell answered questions about a December malware attack Tuesday afternoon.

During an emergency school board meeting last month, the board voted to bring in ten IT professionals to fix the problem that began on December 11. At that time, the head of technology for the district says they're still trying to figure out what information could have been stolen when the virus spread.

PREVIOUS | After Malware Attack, Rockingham County Schools Rebuilding Servers

Tuesday, Shotwell said school district data wasn't compromised from the malware attack. The FBI was informed of the attack to Rockingham Schools servers. The School system has been in contact with the FBI.

Shotwell estimates an additional $834,000 may be invested in replacement devices for teachers and employees that may have been affected by the attack. For now, the district is recommending employees and students to not use personal devices that may have been previously connected to a school device.

Superintendent Rodney Shotwell says NO data was compromised in the malware attack @WFMY pic.twitter.com/pyxldOrRV4 — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) January 2, 2018

The virus is called an Emotet malware program. It's believed the virus attacked several servers after someone clicked on a link in a phishing email.

Rockingham County School Board Vice Chair Bob Wyatt says 20 servers needed to be repaired, adding the cost of repairs totaled about $314,000. He says that money will come out of the unrestricted fund.

“This seems like something that probably, hopefully should have been caught and now this is the repercussions of that,” explains tech expert Kent Meeker, who is familiar with these types of viruses. “They are going to have to go in and rebuild all of these machines, all of these servers to get rid of it because once it is embedded in the system, it is really rough getting it out.”

Meeker is also familiar with the company the district hired to repair the servers. He says it has experience taking care of this particular virus.

At this point, the school district has not released information on what sort of information could have been compromised.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WFMY-TV