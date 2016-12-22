Goodwill Teams Up With Amazon to Collect Cardboard Boxes

GREENSBORO--Goodwill and Amazon have teamed up to help you get rid of some old boxes, while at the same time helping the environment. Due to the heavy volume of online shopping during this time of the year, those cardboard boxes that packages come in may have piled up. Usually once you get the good out of the box you throw in the trash or maybe the recycle bin.

Amazon and Goodwill have teamed up to create a program called the 'Give Back Box' program. It a simple and easy way to de-clutter and give back. Here's how it works:

Go online and print a free shipping label at 'Givebackbox.com.'

Call your Post office and they'll pick it up during their regular route.

The box will be dropped off at your nearest goodwill donation center.

The best part - any cardboard shipping box will do - not just those from Amazon orders.

The companies say it's a green solution and an easy way to make a major difference in the life of someone else.

Donations are eligible for a tax receipt.

Copyright 2016 WFMY