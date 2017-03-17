Google To Start Flagging Fake News

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Google plans to flag anything deemed "upsetting-offensive". We're talking content that promotes hate or violence against a specific group of people. The goal is to steer you away from those sites and fake news.

So who's deciding what's offensive? Google hired 10-thousand quality raters to sift through content.

Here's how it works. A quality rater would flag search results from the white supremacist website - Storm Front. The site claims the holocaust never happened. Clearly false information! But stuff about the holocaust on the History Channel website would not be flagged.



Copyright 2017 WFMY