Google To Try Ride-Sharing Business

Google is adding a little competition to the ride-sharing market place. It's testing Waze carpooling in several cities but it's not exactly like Uber or Lyft.

Here's how the Consumerist says it would work: Waze, which is a GPS app, would put everyday drivers in touch with other people who need a ride and are heading in the same direction.

You would also have to request the ride several hours in advance, and even then, you aren't guaranteed a driver.

So what about price?

A trip from downtown Oakland to San Francisco would cost a Waze user $4.50.

The same route with Uber would be $10.57 and Lyft would cost $12.40. Right now Waze isn't taking a cut of driver's earnings but riders could pay an extra fee if this takes off.

