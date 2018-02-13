Got A Spouse? How They Benefit You Financially

Triad-area registers of deeds have made marriage paperwork gender neutral to adhere to the allowance of same-sex marriage. (Photo: File)

CONSUMER REPORTS -- Besides the love and companionship, Consumer Reports says marriage can lead to many financial bonuses.

Married couples may find tax savings when they file a joint tax return. If you

married in 2017, you may be able to save more this tax season by itemizing your

combined deductions rather than taking the standard deduction. As for future tax

returns, talk to your tax expert.

Getting better or less-costly health insurance can be major benefit for newlyweds.

If you have family health coverage at work and your spouse doesn't, adding your

spouse to your policy may cost you a bit more but can give you far more peace of

mind.



If you think long-term, you can receive Social Security payments of up to 50

percent of your spouse’s entitlement. To get this so-called spousal benefit, you

must be at least 62 years old and your spouse must have already filed for benefits.

You can also save on car insurance.

Consumer Reports has found that for married

couples, cost of insuring two cars under one policy is typically less than having an

individual policy for each car.

Marriage can also come with some financial burdens if the bride or groom has

debt, a poor driving record or credit history, for example. Consumer Reports

advises to also discuss those issues before heading down the aisle.

