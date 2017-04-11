Got Allergies? THIS Could Make A Difference

GREENSBORO, NC -- We are in the thick of it. And by that, I mean the thick of pollen season. You expect the sneezing and wheezing when you're outside. It's a given.

So to escape, you move inside and you close up all the windows and run the air. Problem is, the pollen gets in there too. The best way to keep it out - your air filters (which you should be changing out every 30 days).

But if you have severe allergies, the answer could be this air filter right here; it's called a Media air filter. This is the Honeywell version. It was recommended by home experts in our area. It is 85% more efficient in capturing microscopic particles like pollen.

It is more expensive, about $27. But you only change this filter every 6 to 12 months. And realistically, you probably don't don't change your filters more than that anyway. You get these kinds of filters at HVAC supply stores, not at places like Walmart or Lowes.

© 2017 WFMY-TV