Got AT&T? Now You Have A FREE Robocall Blocker Too!

How much you want to bet that some of the companies you bought from online will be ringing your phone next month? They'll be interrupting your dinner with a robocall. But there are solutions, one of which started just this week.

Check this out, AT&T launched the Call Protect App. The Consumerist took a look at the app which includes automatic fraud blocking, you can view a list of blocked numbers in case you think any of them are for real

and the app gives you a spam warning for telemarketers, politicians, debt collectors and more.

You can also block any number for 30 days. Like with anything, you need to know the details. This app protection only works if you have HD voice and you enable it. We have a step by step video to show you how to do that.

Settings ----> Cellular ----> Cellular Data Option---->Enable LTE ---->check mark on Voice and Data.

Don't have AT&T? There's still an app you can use. 2WTK tested the HIYA APP.

(© 2016 WFMY)