WFMY
Close

Got Heat? Then How About Giving Your Spare Change To Help Others?

Got Heat? How About You Give A Little?

Tanya Rivera, WFMY 6:16 PM. EST January 03, 2018


GREENSBORO, NC -- #itssocold is a hashtag thats been trending now trending all over social media. Most of us are blessed to have heat and while we may not like writing the check to cover the cost of the heat, we can in fact do it.

But for those who can't, we can help, with the change left over from your bill. This is how it works, well use my bill as an example. My next bill due to Piedmont Natural Gas is $207. 27 but because I'm part of the Share The Warmth program, my bill is rounded up to $208. So they get the change left over and they give it agencies that help folks pay for heat.

Last year, between customer contributions and corporate contributions, PNG gave $168,000 to NC agencies to help others.

Whether you have gas, electric or oil-- there is a way for you to opt into the Share the Warmth program. And for example, PNG says you'll never pay more than $12 a year. Look for the opt in box on your bill or you can go online.

SHARE THE WARMTH

Piedmont Natural Gas

Duke Energy

Berico/Alamance/Carolina Fuels

Copyright 2017 WFMY

WFMY

LIST | School Delays For Thursday Due To Cold Weather

WFMY

How To See The Dentist Without Insurance

WFMY

Gun Violence: From The Las Vegas Shooting To Across The US & Right Here In The Triad

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories