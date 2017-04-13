Got Spray Sunscreen? Count To 6.....

Woman spraying suntan lotion onto her leg by the pool - Thinkstock Photo (Photo: AmmentorpDK)

Count to six. Really, like, one Mississippi, two Mississippi. Sol RX, a company that makes sunscreens, recommends you spray sunscreen on one body part for a measure of 6 seconds to get adequate protection.

Sol RX tells customers on its website, :your skin should glisten" with all the spray and then they recommend rubbing it in for more even protection.

And just because it's Spring and not Summer, don't be fooled.

"The temperatures aren't quite as high yet so nobody thinks about sun protection as you would on a hot June or July day."

Dermatologist Corinne Erickson with North Dallas Dermatology Associates is here to save your skin with three essential guidelines when it comes to picking a sunscreen.

First, make sure the bottle says "water resistant" for up to 40 or 80 minutes.

"They have to pass a test where the spf after a submersion in water matches the SPF before the submersion in water."

Next, look for the words "broad spectrum."

"What that means is it's not only protecting you from UVB rays- which we know are the most common cause of sunburn, but it's also protecting you from UVA rays." UVA is what contributes to skin cancer, discoloration and wrinkles.

Finally, at minimum, choose SPF 30.

"The reason to go higher is we skimp on it. But when you thin it out - you're knocking down that SPF by 50%."

As far as chemicals go, read the ingredients! Doctor Erickson recommends using sunscreens containing "zinc" and "titanium." But she says avoid oxybenzone, that's the chemical washed off in our oceans and that's killing coral reefs.

"It depletes the reef's nutrients and it ends up bleaching out the reefs and then they die."

It may not always be cheap, but protecting your skin, is worth the investment!

WFMY/WFAA