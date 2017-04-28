Greensboro Detective Explains Why You Need To Shred Documents

Confidential paperwork shredded (Photo: Tetra Images)

GREENSBORO, NC – You may have heard about shredding events across the Triad, but do you really NEED to shred your documents?

Greensboro detective E.J. Bruscino, specializes in cases of fraud and he told WFMY News 2 why shredding is so important.

“These types of documents contain valuable financial information such as account numbers and personal identifiers,” explained Bruscino. “This is precisely the type of information criminals need to steal your identity and your money.”

Detective Bruscino has investigated thousands of cases ranging from identity theft to credit card fraud to pyramid schemes.

To protect yourself (and your pocket) you can shred up to 5 banker boxes or bags of documents at Hanes-Linberry Shred day. The event is from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the parking lot at 515 N. Elm Street on Saturday.

Detective Bruscino will also be at the shred event to answer any questions.

Copyright 2017 WFMY