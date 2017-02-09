Hacker Unfreezes Woman's Credit

Identity Theft (Photo: tntemerson, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

You think security questions would protect you from a hacker getting into your account. However, the Consumerist reported a woman who had a freeze on her credit report, got hacked.

The thief knew the woman's verification answers and lifted the freeze over the phone. Trans Union allows customers who forgot their pin numbers to answer ID questions, but in this case, it was the thief.

So what can you do? There's not a great answer right now. The best advice is to continue monitoring your credit every three months.

