Health Insurance Changes Affect At Least 15,000 North Carolinians

GREENSBORO, NC -- There's been a lot of chatter about Affordable Care Act and health care lately. Which means, at this point, it might all start to sound like white noise.

But if you have Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, there are some changes to prescription coverage and pharmacy networks you need to pay attention to this year.

The insurance giant dropped Walmart from its network for some of its customers.

The change affects at least 15,000 people here in North Carolina.

One of them is 63-year-old Paul Iwaniaec.

Iwaniaec says he didn’t receive a November letter the company says it sent to affected customers about the change.

He only realized it when he went to pick up his medications at his local Walmart Pharmacy and was told he’d have to pay an out-of-network price. For customers like Iwaniaec, the option is to either pay full price for the medications or change pharmacies to one that is in-network.

Blue Cross Blue Shield says it made the changes to keep drug prices lower for their customers.

But even with a new in-network pharmacy, Iwaniaec some of Iwaniaec's medications are already costing him more money.

“It's costing me not only in higher price but in time and gas as well,” he said. “This really impacts me because due to my health condition, I live on Social Security alone. I mean, how is a person living on social security supposed to survive?”

so, why did Iwaniaec prices go up?

Blue Cross also re-structured how prescription drugs are covered.

So, if the drug you've been taking for years is now under a new category, your out-of-pocket costs might have changed – meaning a higher or lower drug cost.

In addition, some of your medications might have new names, too.

Make sure you talk to your doctor.

If you have insurance through your employer or are older than 65, the changes don't affect you.

The company has posted a detailed explanation of the changes, as well as a list of which pharmacies you can now use for discounted drug costs.



