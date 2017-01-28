Here How Much The Wall Could Cost You Personally

U.S. President Donald Trump signs two executive orders January 25, 2017. (Photo: Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Love it or hate it, building a wall between the US and Mexico is going to cost a staggering amount of money. Estimates range between $15 to 25 billion. That's so much money - if you laid the dollars bills end to end, they wouldn't just stretch across the Mexican border, they'd wrap around the entire globe 97 times!

To cover those costs President Donald Trump floated the idea of taxing goods coming in from Mexico at least 20 percent. If the current amount of trade stays the same- that tax would generate enough money to pay off the wall in six months. But that 20 percent means your wallet could take a serious hit.

One of the biggest places you'd feel that tax is in your kitchen. 69 percent of veggies imported into the US are from Mexico for example this Avocado currently sells for 98 cents. But under the tax proposal it would be $1.18. Meaning you're paying $0.20 more. Of course there are other products made in Mexico too like UNC cover for your beer. It sells for $5.47 now. You'd pay $1.10 more for that. And then there are the products partially made in Mexico. The cost of those parts will go up too.

So what's the total cost to you? Here's our best estimate. Divide Mexico's total imports by the US population - and the average American spends about 990 bucks on Mexican stuff every year. Now factor in the 20 percent tax, and you're spending almost 200 dollars more per year on items imported from Mexico.

At the same time Mexico's president says they won't pay anything for the wall

Having said all that, President Trump's chief of staff stresses the tax is only one of a "buffet of options" to pay for the wall. It's just the only one of the options we've heard from the president publicly so far.

